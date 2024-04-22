Seeking Clues to The Hartford (HIG) Q1 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that The Hartford (HIG) will announce quarterly earnings of $2.43 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 44.6% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $4.38 billion, increasing 11.8% from the same quarter last year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 0.5% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific The Hartford metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Earned Premium- Commercial Line' should come in at $3.10 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +12% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Total Property & Casualty- Earned Premium' will likely reach $3.90 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +11.4% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Net investment income- Group benefits' will reach $127.64 million. The estimate points to a change of +16% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Fee income- Group benefits' at $54.35 million. The estimate suggests a change of +6.6% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Commercial line - Loss and loss adjustment expense ratio' reaching 60.1%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 60.7%.

Analysts expect 'Commercial line - Expense ratio' to come in at 31.2%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 31.7%.

Analysts forecast 'Commercial Lines - Underlying combined ratio' to reach 87.9%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 88.5% in the same quarter last year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Commercial line - Combined ratio' should arrive at 91.5%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 92.7%.

The consensus estimate for 'Personal line - Loss and loss adjustment expense ratio' stands at 75.7%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 79.6%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Personal line - Expense ratio' will reach 26.2%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 26.5%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Personal line - Combined ratio' of 101.9%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 96.8%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Personal line - Underlying combined ratio' will reach 96.5%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 97%.



Over the past month, The Hartford shares have recorded returns of -1.2% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), HIG will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

