Seeking Clues to The AZEK Company (AZEK) Q2 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect The AZEK Company (AZEK) to post quarterly earnings of $0.38 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 111.1%. Revenues are expected to be $414.7 million, up 9.8% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone an upward revision of 1.2% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain The AZEK Company metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts expect 'Net Sales- Residential' to come in at $396.42 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +15.9%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Sales- Commercial' at $16.75 million. The estimate indicates a change of -52.9% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Adjusted EBITDA- Commercial' reaching $3.77 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $7.83 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts predict that the 'Adjusted EBITDA- Residential' will reach $107.69 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $80.38 million.



Shares of The AZEK Company have demonstrated returns of -6.5% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.6% change. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), AZEK is expected to beat the overall market performance in the near future.

The AZEK Company Inc. (AZEK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.