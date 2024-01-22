Seeking Clues to TE Connectivity (TEL) Q1 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect TE Connectivity (TEL) to post quarterly earnings of $1.72 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 12.4%. Revenues are expected to be $3.89 billion, up 1.2% from the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects a downward revision of 0.9% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some TE Connectivity metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Analysts expect 'Net sales- Transportation Solutions' to come in at $2.40 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +6.2% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net sales- Industrial Solutions' should arrive at $1.06 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +0.5%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net sales- Communications Solutions' will reach $432.60 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -17.1%.

Analysts predict that the 'Net sales- Industrial Solutions- Energy' will reach $209.17 million. The estimate suggests a change of +10.7% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net sales- Industrial Solutions- Medical' reaching $203.56 million. The estimate indicates a change of +17.7% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Net sales- Transportation Solutions- Automotive' stands at $1.79 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +8.5%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net sales- Transportation Solutions- Commercial transportation' of $352.38 million. The estimate points to a change of +1.3% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net sales- Transportation Solutions- Sensors' will reach $266.69 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +1.8%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net sales- Industrial Solutions- Aerospace, defense, and marine' at $303.13 million. The estimate indicates a change of +14.8% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net sales- Communications Solutions- Appliances' will likely reach $153.22 million. The estimate points to a change of -20.6% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net sales- Communications Solutions- Data and devices' should come in at $275.67 million. The estimate suggests a change of -16.2% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Net sales- Industrial Solutions- Industrial equipment' to reach $357.51 million. The estimate suggests a change of -17.6% year over year.



Over the past month, TE Connectivity shares have recorded returns of -6.0% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.6% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), TEL will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

