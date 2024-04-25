Seeking Clues to Stryker (SYK) Q1 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Stryker (SYK) to post quarterly earnings of $2.35 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 9.8%. Revenues are expected to be $5.06 billion, up 5.8% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Stryker metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Sales by Business- Orthopaedics and Spine' will reach $2.17 billion. The estimate points to a change of +3.9% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Sales by Business- MedSurg and Neurotechnology' should come in at $2.87 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +6.6% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Sales by Business- Orthopaedics and Spine- Knees' reaching $588.84 million. The estimate suggests a change of +4% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Net Sales by Business- Orthopaedics and Spine- Spine' to reach $291.58 million. The estimate points to a change of +2.7% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Sales by Geography- International' will reach $1.32 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +4.3% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Sales by Geography- United States' at $3.76 billion. The estimate points to a change of +6.9% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Sales by Geography- Orthopaedics and Spine- United States' will reach $1.50 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +1.7% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Sales by Geography- Orthopaedics and Spine- Trauma and Extremities- United States' stands at $583.54 million. The estimate indicates a change of +5.3% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Sales by Geography- Orthopaedics and Spine- Knees- United States' will likely reach $425.16 million. The estimate suggests a change of +2.2% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Sales by Geography- Orthopaedics and Spine- Hips- United States' should arrive at $243.67 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +3.3%.

Analysts expect 'Net Sales by Geography- Orthopaedics and Spine- Spine- International' to come in at $82.39 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +14.4%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Sales by Geography- Orthopaedics and Spine- International' of $629.22 million. The estimate suggests a change of +3.3% year over year.



Stryker shares have witnessed a change of -6.1% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), SYK is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Stryker Corporation (SYK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

