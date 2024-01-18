Seeking Clues to Steel Dynamics (STLD) Q4 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Steel Dynamics (STLD) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $2.63 per share, reflecting a decline of 39.8% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $4.11 billion, representing a year-over-year decrease of 14.8%.

Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 1.5% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Steel Dynamics metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

It is projected by analysts that the 'External Net Sales- Steel' will reach $2.68 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -8.7%.

Analysts expect 'External net sales- Steel Fabrication' to come in at $592.81 million. The estimate indicates a change of -45.6% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'External net sales- Metals Recycling' should arrive at $494.53 million. The estimate suggests a change of +6.8% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'External net sales- All Other' will reach $301.40 million. The estimate suggests a change of -10.3% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Average External Sales Price (Per ton) Shipped - Steel' of 1,016.29 $/ton. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 1,124 $/ton.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Shipments in Tons - Steel Fabrication Segment' will likely reach 155.14 KTon. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 208.96 KTon in the same quarter last year.

Analysts forecast 'Total External Shipments - Steel' to reach 3,018.69 KTon. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 2,614.08 KTon in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Shipments in Tons - Engineered Bar Products Division' will reach 200.12 KTon. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 206.04 KTon.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Shipments in Tons - Roanoke Bar Division' at 133.62 KTon. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 126.35 KTon in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus estimate for 'Shipments in Tons - Steel of West Virginia' stands at 91.96 KTon. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 87.7 KTon.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Shipments in Tons - Flat Roll Shipments' should come in at 2,594.22 KTon. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 2,166.05 KTon.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Average Ferrous Cost (Per ton melted)' reaching 367.12 $/ton. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 414 $/ton.



