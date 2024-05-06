Seeking Clues to Spirit Aerosystems (SPR) Q1 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Spirit Aerosystems (SPR) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly loss of $0.44 per share, reflecting an increase of 74% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $1.73 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 21%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 35.8% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Spirit Aerosystems metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Commercial' of $1.32 billion. The estimate points to a change of +14.8% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Aftermarket' will reach $106.01 million. The estimate indicates a change of +12.2% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Defense & Space' to reach $213.59 million. The estimate indicates a change of +13.4% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Total Revenue Growth' will reach 23.6%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 21.9% in the same quarter last year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Segment Operating Income- Defense & Space' should arrive at $22.80 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $19.20 million.

Analysts expect 'Segment Operating Income- Aftermarket' to come in at $21.01 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $19.20 million in the same quarter last year.



View all Key Company Metrics for Spirit Aerosystems here>>>



Spirit Aerosystems shares have witnessed a change of -4.3% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.6% move. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), SPR is expected underperform the overall market performance in the near term.

