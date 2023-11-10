Seeking Clues to Sonos (SONO) Q4 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Sonos (SONO) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly loss of $0.05 per share, reflecting an increase of 90% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $305.79 million, representing a year-over-year decrease of 3.3%.

The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Sonos metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue by major product- Sonos speakers' will reach $229.42 million. The estimate suggests a change of -2.4% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Revenue by major product- Partner products and other revenue' to come in at $18.91 million. The estimate indicates a change of +2.7% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue by major product- Sonos system products' reaching $57.94 million. The estimate suggests a change of -7.7% year over year.



View all Key Company Metrics for Sonos here>>>



Shares of Sonos have demonstrated returns of -9.4% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.8% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), SONO is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s credited with a “watershed medical breakthrough” and is developing a bustling pipeline of other projects that could make a world of difference for patients suffering from diseases involving the liver, lungs, and blood. This is a timely investment that you can catch while it emerges from its bear market lows.

It could rival or surpass other recent Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Sonos, Inc. (SONO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.