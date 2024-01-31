Seeking Clues to Simon Property (SPG) Q4 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Simon Property (SPG) will announce quarterly earnings of $3.34 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 6% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $1.46 billion, increasing 4% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone an upward revision of 0.3% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Simon Property metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Management fees and other revenues' reaching $31.99 million. The estimate points to a change of +0.4% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Lease income' will reach $1.35 billion. The estimate points to a change of +4.7% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Other income' stands at $98.68 million. The estimate suggests a change of +22% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'U.S. Malls and Premium Outlets - Occupancy - Total Portfolio' will likely reach 95.4%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 94.9%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Depreciation and amortization' should come in at $312.78 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $317.18 million.



View all Key Company Metrics for Simon Property here>>>



Shares of Simon Property have demonstrated returns of -2.7% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.3% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), SPG is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

