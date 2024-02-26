Seeking Clues to Silica Holdings (SLCA) Q4 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Silica Holdings (SLCA) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.24 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 44.2% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $347.82 million, declining 15.8% from the same quarter last year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Silica Holdings metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Sales- Industrial & Specialty Products' should come in at $123.31 million. The estimate indicates a change of -11.4% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Sales- Oil & Gas Proppants' will reach $229.01 million. The estimate indicates a change of -16.3% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Segment contribution margin - Industrial & Specialty Products' should arrive at 42.75 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 40 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts predict that the 'Segment contribution margin - Oil & Gas Proppants' will reach 78.12 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 94.44 million.



Over the past month, Silica Holdings shares have recorded returns of -3% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.7% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), SLCA will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period.

