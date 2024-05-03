Seeking Clues to Shopify (SHOP) Q1 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Shopify (SHOP) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.16 per share, reflecting an increase of 1500% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $1.84 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 21.8%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone an upward revision of 2% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Shopify metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Merchant solutions' should come in at $1.32 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +17.6% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Subscription solutions' stands at $506.18 million. The estimate points to a change of +32.5% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Gross Merchandise Volume (GMV)' at $59.52 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $49.57 billion.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Monthly Recurring Revenue (MRR)' of $153.53 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $116 million.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Shopify Plus contributed' will reach $49.08 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $39 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Gross Payments Volume (GPV)' will likely reach $35.66 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $27.52 billion.



View all Key Company Metrics for Shopify here>>>



Shopify shares have witnessed a change of -3.8% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.7% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), SHOP is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Highest Returns for Any Asset Class

It’s not even close. Despite ups and downs, Bitcoin has been more profitable for investors than any other decentralized, borderless form of money.

No guarantees for the future, but in the past three presidential election years, Bitcoin’s returns were as follows: 2012 +272.4%, 2016 +161.1%, and 2020 +302.8%. Zacks predicts another significant surge in months to come.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Shopify Inc. (SHOP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.