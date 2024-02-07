Seeking Clues to Service Corp. (SCI) Q4 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Service Corp. (SCI) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.89 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 3.3% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $1.02 billion, declining 0.7% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Service Corp. metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Funeral' will reach $573.36 million. The estimate suggests a change of -1.2% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Cemetery' should come in at $452.52 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +1.1%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Comparable North America average revenue per funeral service' should arrive at $5,616.61. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $5,448 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts expect 'Funeral services performed - North America' to come in at 90,060. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 93,262.

The consensus estimate for 'Gross profit- Funeral' stands at $131.36 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $131.20 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Gross profit- Cemetery' will likely reach $145.65 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $148.90 million.



Over the past month, Service Corp. shares have recorded returns of -2.4% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.6% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), SCI will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period.

