Seeking Clues to Reynolds Consumer Products (REYN) Q4 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Reynolds Consumer Products (REYN) to post quarterly earnings of $0.62 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 17%. Revenues are expected to be $1.01 billion, down 7.2% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Reynolds Consumer Products metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Analysts forecast 'Net Revenues- Reynolds Cooking & Baking' to reach $379.41 million. The estimate indicates a change of -4.7% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Revenues- Presto Products' should come in at $151.32 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -3%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Revenues- Hefty Tableware' reaching $235.65 million. The estimate points to a change of -20.7% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Net Revenues- Hefty Waste & Storage' to come in at $246.44 million. The estimate points to a change of +1.8% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Adjusted EBITDA- Reynolds Cooking & Baking' stands at $68.73 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $45 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Adjusted EBITDA- Presto Products' should arrive at $31.85 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $30 million.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Adjusted EBITDA- Hefty Tableware' at $47.60 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $62 million.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Adjusted EBITDA- Hefty Waste & Storage' will likely reach $77.69 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $72 million.



Shares of Reynolds Consumer Products have demonstrated returns of +3.5% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.3% change. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), REYN is expected to lag the overall market performance in the near future.

