Seeking Clues to Restaurant Brands (QSR) Q3 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Restaurant Brands (QSR) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.84 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 12.5% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $1.86 billion, increasing 7.9% from the same quarter last year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 0.4% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Restaurant Brands metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Sales' will reach $814.20 million. The estimate points to a change of +7.3% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Franchise and property revenues' to come in at $755.13 million. The estimate indicates a change of +8.2% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Advertising revenues and other services' stands at $293.51 million. The estimate suggests a change of +9.1% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- FHS' reaching $41.45 million. The estimate points to a change of +9.1% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Comparable sales growth-PLK' to reach 4.6%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 3.1% in the same quarter last year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Restaurant Count - PLK - Global' should come in at 4,363. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 3,928 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Total restaurant sites' should arrive at 30,443. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 29,968.

Analysts predict that the 'Comparable sales growth- BK - US' will reach 6.4%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 4%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Comparable sales growth-TH - Canada' at 6.8%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 11.1% in the same quarter last year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Consolidated System-wide Sales Growth' will likely reach 7.5%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 14%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Adjusted EBITDA- TH' of $310.90 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $305 million.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Adjusted EBITDA- FHS' will reach $14.05 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $13 million.



Restaurant Brands shares have witnessed a change of +4.7% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.1% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), QSR is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

