Seeking Clues to Republic Services (RSG) Q4 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Republic Services (RSG) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $1.28 per share, reflecting an increase of 13.3% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $3.72 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 5.5%.

Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 0.6% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Republic Services metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Environmental solutions' should come in at $437.04 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +0.7%.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- Collection- Total' to come in at $2.54 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +5.3% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Collection- Small-container' should arrive at $1.09 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +5.9%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Collection- Large-container' reaching $728.12 million. The estimate suggests a change of +6.6% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Collection- Other' will likely reach $15.38 million. The estimate indicates a change of +13.9% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Other- Other non-core' of $84.42 million. The estimate suggests a change of +0.6% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Environmental solutions, net' stands at $416.69 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -0.2%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Transfer' will reach $420.10 million. The estimate suggests a change of +7.4% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Landfill' will reach $711.65 million. The estimate indicates a change of +7.5% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Other- Recycling processing and commodity sales' will reach $68.85 million. The estimate suggests a change of +17.3% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Collection- Residential' at $698.86 million. The estimate suggests a change of +2.8% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Average yield' to reach 5.6%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 6.7% in the same quarter last year.



Over the past month, Republic Services shares have recorded returns of +7.1% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.1% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), RSG will likely outperform the overall market in the upcoming period.

