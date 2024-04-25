Seeking Clues to Pinterest (PINS) Q1 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Pinterest (PINS) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.14 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 75% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $699.44 million, increasing 16.1% from the same quarter last year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Pinterest metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Geographic Revenue- Europe' at $119.32 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +28.3%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Geographic Revenue- Rest of World' should come in at $31.31 million. The estimate points to a change of +30.4% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Geographic Revenue- U.S. and Canada' will likely reach $547.66 million. The estimate suggests a change of +12.7% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Monthly Active Users - Global' to come in at 507. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 463.

Analysts forecast 'Monthly Active Users - International' to reach 274. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 240 in the same quarter last year.

The consensus estimate for 'Monthly Active Users - U.S. and Canada' stands at 98. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 95 in the same quarter last year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Monthly Active Users - Europe' of 138. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 128.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'ARPU - U.S. and Canada' should arrive at $5.60. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $5.11 in the same quarter of the previous year.



View all Key Company Metrics for Pinterest here>>>



Over the past month, shares of Pinterest have returned -5.8% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3% change. Currently, PINS carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), suggesting that it may outperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Free – 5 Dividend Stocks to Fund Your Retirement

Zacks Investment Research has released a Special Report to help you prepare for retirement with 5 diverse stocks that pay whopping dividends. They cut across property management, upscale outlets, financial institutions, and a couple of strong energy producers.

5 Dividend Stocks to Include in Your Retirement Strategy is packed with unconventional wisdom and insights you won’t get from your neighborhood financial planner.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Pinterest, Inc. (PINS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.