Seeking Clues to Pinnacle Financial (PNFP) Q1 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Pinnacle Financial (PNFP) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $1.52 per share, indicating a decline of 13.6% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $413.27 million, representing an increase of 2.9% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Pinnacle Financial metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts forecast 'Net Interest Margin' to reach 3.1%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 3.4%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Efficiency Ratio' of 55.2%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 52.7%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Average balance - Total interest-earning assets' will reach $43.56 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $38.50 billion.

Analysts predict that the 'Total nonperforming loans' will reach $85.25 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $36.99 million in the same quarter last year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Total nonperforming assets' will reach $90.58 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $44.79 million.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Interest Income' reaching $319.88 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $312.23 million.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Total noninterest income' should come in at $93.40 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $89.53 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Service charges on deposit accounts' will likely reach $12.46 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $11.72 million in the same quarter last year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Insurance sales commissions' should arrive at $4.05 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $4.46 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Trust fees' at $7.13 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $6.43 million.

Analysts expect 'Income from equity method investment' to come in at $18.28 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $19.08 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus estimate for 'Other noninterest income' stands at $35.61 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $34.19 million.



View all Key Company Metrics for Pinnacle Financial here>>>



Pinnacle Financial shares have witnessed a change of -1.4% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.1% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), PNFP is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Free Report – The Bitcoin Profit Phenomenon

Zacks Investment Research has released a Special Report to help you pursue massive profits from the world’s first and largest decentralized form of money.

No guarantees for the future, but in the past three presidential election years, Bitcoin’s returns were as follows: 2012 +272.4%, 2016 +161.1%, and 2020 +302.8%.

Zacks predicts another significant surge. Click below for Bitcoin: A Tumultuous Yet Resilient History.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (PNFP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.