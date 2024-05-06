Seeking Clues to Pan American Silver (PAAS) Q1 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Pan American Silver (PAAS) is expected to reveal quarterly loss of $0.06 per share, indicating a decline of 160% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $597.47 million, representing an increase of 53.1% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 4.9% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Pan American Silver metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts forecast 'Ounces Produce - Gold (Silver and Gold Production)' to reach 223.53 Koz. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 122.7 Koz in the same quarter last year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'AISC per ounce - Timmins Operation' should arrive at $1,977.24. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $1,725.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Ounce Production - La Colorada Operation - Silver' of 967.44 Koz. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 1,432 Koz in the same quarter last year.

Analysts expect 'Ounce Production - Huaron Operation - Silver' to come in at 918.61 Koz. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 922 Koz.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Ounces Produce - Silver (Silver and Gold Production)' will likely reach 5,004.06 Koz. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 3,891 Koz in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts predict that the 'AISC per ounce - La Arena Operation' will reach $1,755.48. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $1,237.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'AISC per ounce - Shahuindo Operation' reaching $1,670.99. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $1,242.

The average prediction of analysts places 'AISC per ounce - Dolores Operation' at $1,474.48. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $390 in the same quarter last year.

The consensus estimate for 'AISC per ounce - San Vicente Operation' stands at $18.61. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $11.58.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'AISC per ounce - Huaron Operation' should come in at $17.55. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $8.74.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Ounce Production - San Vicente Operation - Silver' will reach 724.14 Koz. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 725 Koz in the same quarter last year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Ounce Production - Dolores Operation - Silver' will reach 504.63 Koz. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 544 Koz.



Over the past month, Pan American Silver shares have recorded returns of +4.1% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.6% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), PAAS will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period.

