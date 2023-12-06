Seeking Clues to Oracle (ORCL) Q2 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Oracle (ORCL) to post quarterly earnings of $1.32 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 9.1%. Revenues are expected to be $13.05 billion, up 6.3% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Oracle metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- Cloud license and on-premise license' to come in at $1.22 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -15.2% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Hardware' at $752.47 million. The estimate indicates a change of -11.5% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Services' will reach $1.41 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +1.4% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Cloud services and license support' will reach $10.72 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +24.7%.



View all Key Company Metrics for Oracle here>>>



Over the past month, shares of Oracle have returned +5.1% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.1% change. Currently, ORCL carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Oracle Corporation (ORCL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.