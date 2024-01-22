Seeking Clues to Olin (OLN) Q4 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Olin (OLN) to post quarterly earnings of $0.20 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 86%. Revenues are expected to be $1.5 billion, down 24.2% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Olin metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Sales- Winchester' will reach $357.03 million. The estimate points to a change of +11.6% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Sales- Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls' will reach $842.83 million. The estimate suggests a change of -28.1% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Sales- Epoxy' to come in at $323.03 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -33.3%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Income before Taxes- Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls' will likely reach $86.76 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $252.30 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Income before Taxes- Winchester' should come in at $61.94 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $45.70 million in the same quarter last year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Income before Taxes- Epoxy' of -$26.76 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $30.50 million.



Shares of Olin have demonstrated returns of -5.3% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.6% change. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), OLN is expected to lag the overall market performance in the near future.

