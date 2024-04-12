Seeking Clues to Old Second Bancorp (OSBC) Q1 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Old Second Bancorp (OSBC) to post quarterly earnings of $0.48 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 7.7%. Revenues are expected to be $69.5 million, down 2.7% from the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Old Second Bancorp metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Interest Margin' should arrive at 4.6%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 4.7% in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus estimate for 'Efficiency Ratio' stands at 52.6%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 47.5% in the same quarter last year.

Analysts forecast 'Total interest earning assets - Average Balance' to reach $5.32 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $5.51 billion in the same quarter last year.

Analysts predict that the 'Total noninterest income' will reach $9.75 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $7.35 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts expect 'Net Interest Income (FTE)' to come in at $60.50 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $64.45 million.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net interest and dividend income' should come in at $59.61 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $64.09 million.



View all Key Company Metrics for Old Second Bancorp here>>>



Old Second Bancorp shares have witnessed a change of +3.1% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.6% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), OSBC is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term.

