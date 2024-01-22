Seeking Clues to Old Republic (ORI) Q4 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Old Republic International (ORI) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.72 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 10% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $1.95 billion, declining 2.6% from the same quarter last year.

The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Old Republic metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Operating Revenue- General insurance Segment- Net premiums earned' of $1.06 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +7.6% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Operating Revenue- General insurance Segment- Net investment income' to reach $120.54 million. The estimate indicates a change of +16.9% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Operating Revenue- General insurance Segment- Other income' stands at $38.30 million. The estimate indicates a change of +6.4% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Operating Revenue- Title Insurance Segment' will reach $705.20 million. The estimate suggests a change of -17.1% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Operating Revenue- Title Insurance Segment- Net investment income' should come in at $15.10 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +11%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Operating Revenue- General Insurance Segment' should arrive at $1.22 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +8.4% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Operating Revenue- Title Insurance Segment- Net premiums earned' will reach $689.95 million. The estimate suggests a change of -17.5% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Title Insurance Segment - Combined Ratio' will reach 98.0%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 96.2% in the same quarter of the previous year.



Shares of Old Republic have demonstrated returns of +2.2% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.6% change. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), ORI is expected to lag the overall market performance in the near future.

