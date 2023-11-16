Seeking Clues to Nvidia (NVDA) Q3 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Nvidia (NVDA) to post quarterly earnings of $3.34 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 475.9%. Revenues are expected to be $16.12 billion, up 171.7% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Nvidia metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Gaming' at $2.71 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +72.3% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Professional Visualization' will reach $403.35 million. The estimate indicates a change of +101.7% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Automotive' reaching $255.15 million. The estimate indicates a change of +1.7% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- OEM and Other' should come in at $73.15 million. The estimate points to a change of +0.2% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Data Center' to reach $12.59 billion. The estimate points to a change of +228.5% from the year-ago quarter.



Over the past month, shares of Nvidia have returned +15.9% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.2% change. Currently, NVDA carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), suggesting that it may outperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

