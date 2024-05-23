Seeking Clues to Nutanix (NTNX) Q3 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Nutanix (NTNX) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.17 per share, indicating an increase of 325% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $516.13 million, representing an increase of 15.1% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Nutanix metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Product' should come in at $248.48 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +16.9%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Support, entitlements and other services' will reach $267.67 million. The estimate indicates a change of +13.4% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Disaggregation of Revenue- Subscription revenue' should arrive at $484.11 million. The estimate suggests a change of +16% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Disaggregation of Revenue- Non-portable software revenue' stands at $6.35 million. The estimate points to a change of -24% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Geographic Revenue- Europe, the Middle East and Africa' will likely reach $124.37 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +0.1%.

Analysts predict that the 'Geographic Revenue- U.S' will reach $288.78 million. The estimate indicates a change of +23.5% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Geographic Revenue- Other Americas' to come in at $13.49 million. The estimate points to a change of +5.8% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Geographic Revenue- Asia Pacific' at $89.06 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +14.6%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Annual Contract Value Billings (ACV Billings)' will reach $270.57 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $239.81 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts forecast 'Disaggregation of billings - Professional services billings' to reach $26.91 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $23.99 million.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Total Billings' reaching $532.62 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $461.91 million.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Total end customers' of 25,839. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 24,050.



View all Key Company Metrics for Nutanix here>>>



Nutanix shares have witnessed a change of +18% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +6.1% move. With a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), NTNX is expected outperform the overall market performance in the near term.

