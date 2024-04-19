Seeking Clues to Norfolk Southern (NSC) Q1 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Norfolk Southern (NSC) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $2.60 per share, reflecting a decline of 21.7% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $3.03 billion, representing a year-over-year decrease of 3.1%.

The current level reflects a downward revision of 2% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Norfolk Southern metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Analysts forecast 'Railway operating revenues- Merchandise- Agriculture, Forest and Consumer Products' to reach $641.93 million. The estimate suggests a change of -1.7% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Railway operating revenues- Coal' of $413.00 million. The estimate indicates a change of -6.1% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Railway operating revenues- Merchandise- Chemicals' will reach $511.67 million. The estimate indicates a change of -5.4% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Railway operating revenues- Intermodal' will reach $752.41 million. The estimate suggests a change of -7.6% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Railway Operating Ratio' to come in at 69.4%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 77.3% in the same quarter last year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Carloads (Units) - Volume - Merchandise' at 556.26 thousand. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 565.3 thousand in the same quarter of the previous year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Carloads (Units) - Volume - Intermodal' will likely reach 968.43 thousand. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 916.8 thousand in the same quarter last year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue per Carload (Unit) - Total' will reach $1,784.49. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $1,891 in the same quarter of the previous year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue per Carload (Unit) - Coal' should come in at $2,478.25. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $2,533.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue per Carload (Unit) - Merchandise' stands at $3,340.54. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $3,323.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue per Carload (Unit) - Intermodal' reaching $791.58. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $887.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Carloads (Units) - Volume - Total' should arrive at 1,692.40 thousand. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 1,655.9 thousand in the same quarter last year.



View all Key Company Metrics for Norfolk Southern here>>>



Shares of Norfolk Southern have experienced a change of -6.8% in the past month compared to the -2.6% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), NSC is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Top 5 Dividend Stocks for Your Retirement

Zacks targets 5 well-established companies with solid fundamentals and a history of raising dividends. More importantly, they have the resources and will to likely pay them in the future.

Click now for a Special Report packed with unconventional wisdom and insights you simply won’t get from your neighborhood financial planner.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Norfolk Southern Corporation (NSC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.