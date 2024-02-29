Seeking Clues to Nordstrom (JWN) Q4 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Nordstrom (JWN) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.90 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 21.6% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $4.4 billion, increasing 2% from the same quarter last year.

The current level reflects a downward revision of 26.2% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Nordstrom metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Analysts expect 'Credit card revenues' to come in at $121.88 million. The estimate indicates a change of +2.4% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Sales' will reach $4.26 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +1.5%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Total net sales- Nordstrom Rack' will likely reach $1.30 billion. The estimate points to a change of +4.7% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Total net sales- Nordstrom' reaching $2.89 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -2% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Number of stores - Total (EOP)' should come in at 361. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 358.



View all Key Company Metrics for Nordstrom here>>>



Shares of Nordstrom have demonstrated returns of +17.5% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.9% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), JWN is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Nordstrom, Inc. (JWN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.