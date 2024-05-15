Seeking Clues to Nordson (NDSN) Q2 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Nordson (NDSN) will announce quarterly earnings of $2.30 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 1.8% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $658.35 million, increasing 1.3% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Nordson metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net sales- Industrial Precision Solutions' reaching $360.16 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +7.3%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net sales- Advanced Technology Solutions' at $124.09 million. The estimate indicates a change of -16.1% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Net sales- Medical and Fluid Solutions' to come in at $171.24 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +2.8%.

The consensus estimate for 'Operating profit (loss)- Advanced Technology Solutions' stands at $20.49 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $26.09 million.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Operating profit (loss)- Medical and Fluid Solutions' will likely reach $50.73 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $47.92 million in the same quarter last year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Operating profit (loss)- Industrial Precision Solutions' will reach $113.68 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $111.77 million in the same quarter last year.



Shares of Nordson have experienced a change of +3.6% in the past month compared to the +2.5% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), NDSN is expected to underperform the overall market in the near future.

Nordson Corporation (NDSN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

