Seeking Clues to Nike (NKE) Q2 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Nike (NKE) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.84 per share, reflecting a decline of 1.2% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $13.42 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 0.8%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.8% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Nike metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- Global Brand Divisions' to come in at $17.04 million. The estimate indicates a change of -5.4% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Converse' of $561.67 million. The estimate points to a change of -4.2% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Corporate' to reach $0.84 million. The estimate indicates a change of -83.2% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Footwear' will reach $8.51 billion. The estimate points to a change of +0.1% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Geographic Revenue- North America' will reach $5.53 billion. The estimate points to a change of -5.2% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Geographic Revenue- Asia Pacific & Latin America' stands at $1.64 billion. The estimate points to a change of +2.6% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Geographic Revenue- Europe, Middle East and Africa' should arrive at $3.61 billion. The estimate points to a change of +3.5% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Geographic Revenue- Greater China' will reach $1.95 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +9.3% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Geographic Revenue- North America- Footwear' should come in at $3.69 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -7% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Geographic Revenue- Asia Pacific & Latin America- Equipment' reaching $58.00 million. The estimate points to a change of +3.6% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Geographic Revenue- Asia Pacific & Latin America- Apparel' at $428.32 million. The estimate indicates a change of -1.5% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Geographic Revenue- Asia Pacific & Latin America- Footwear' will likely reach $1.16 billion. The estimate points to a change of +4.8% from the year-ago quarter.



Shares of Nike have experienced a change of +14.7% in the past month compared to the +5.2% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), NKE is expected to outperform the overall market in the near future.

NIKE, Inc. (NKE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

