Seeking Clues to Newell Brands (NWL) Q4 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Newell Brands (NWL) to post quarterly earnings of $0.17 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 6.3%. Revenues are expected to be $1.98 billion, down 13.6% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 20% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Newell Brands metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net sales- Learning and Development' should arrive at $596.62 million. The estimate suggests a change of -12.8% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Net sales- Outdoor and Recreation' stands at $173.06 million. The estimate indicates a change of -18% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net sales- Home and Commercial Solutions' will likely reach $1.20 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +89.3% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Normalized Operating Income (Loss)- Learning & Development' reaching $97.15 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $98 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts predict that the 'Normalized Operating Income (Loss)- Home and Commercial Solutions' will reach $99.67 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $41 million.



View all Key Company Metrics for Newell Brands here>>>



Over the past month, Newell Brands shares have recorded returns of -5.4% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.3% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), NWL will likely outperform the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Newell Brands Inc. (NWL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.