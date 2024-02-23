Seeking Clues to Monster Beverage (MNST) Q4 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Monster Beverage (MNST) to post quarterly earnings of $0.39 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 34.5%. Revenues are expected to be $1.75 billion, up 15.9% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Monster Beverage metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Analysts forecast 'Net Sales- Alcohol Brands' to reach $44.82 million. The estimate suggests a change of +66.4% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Sales- Strategic Brands' will likely reach $127.79 million. The estimate indicates a change of +37.5% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Sales- Monster Energy Drinks' at $1.58 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +13.7%.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Sales- Other' stands at $4.40 million. The estimate suggests a change of -4.2% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Outside United States' will reach $611.15 million. The estimate indicates a change of +20.3% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Geographic Revenue- United States and Canada' of $1.10 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +10% year over year.



Shares of Monster Beverage have experienced a change of -0.1% in the past month compared to the +5% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), MNST is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

