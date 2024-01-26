Seeking Clues to MetLife (MET) Q4 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that MetLife (MET) will announce quarterly earnings of $1.95 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 25.8% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $18.07 billion, increasing 14.1% from the same quarter last year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 0.9% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some MetLife metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Premiums' will reach $11.23 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +20% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Other Revenues' of $633.77 million. The estimate points to a change of +0.9% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Universal life and investment-type product policy fees' will likely reach $1.34 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -1% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Net investment income' reaching $4.87 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +9.1% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Latin America- Total adjusted revenues' to reach $1.77 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +13.2% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- U.S. Business- Total adjusted revenues' should come in at $10.37 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +19.2% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- EMEA- Total adjusted revenues' will reach $661.26 million. The estimate points to a change of +9.7% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- Asia- Total adjusted revenues' to come in at $2.74 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +5.6%.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Corporate & other- Total adjusted revenues' stands at $220.70 million. The estimate points to a change of +50.1% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Asia- Net investment income' should arrive at $989.05 million. The estimate indicates a change of +19.5% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- EMEA- Net investment income' at $47.06 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +14.8%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Latin America- Net investment income' will reach $407.86 million. The estimate suggests a change of -1.2% year over year.



Shares of MetLife have experienced a change of +6.2% in the past month compared to the +3.1% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), MET is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

