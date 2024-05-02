Seeking Clues to McKesson (MCK) Q4 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect McKesson (MCK) to post quarterly earnings of $6.34 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 11.8%. Revenues are expected to be $78.72 billion, up 14.2% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.3% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some McKesson metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- U.S. Pharmaceutical' reaching $71.06 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +15.2% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Prescription Technology Solutions' to reach $1.26 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +6.7%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- International' should come in at $3.39 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +0.9% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Medical-Surgical Solutions' stands at $2.78 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +3.5% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Adjusted Operating Profit- U.S. Pharmaceutical' will likely reach $919.98 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $861 million.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Adjusted Operating Profit- International' should arrive at $93.30 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $80 million in the same quarter last year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Adjusted Operating Profit- Prescription Technology Solutions' at $235.16 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $218 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Adjusted Operating Profit- Medical-Surgical Solutions' of $232.82 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $248 million in the same quarter of the previous year.



View all Key Company Metrics for McKesson here>>>



Over the past month, shares of McKesson have returned -1.7% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.2% change. Currently, MCK carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.2% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

McKesson Corporation (MCK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.