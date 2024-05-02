Seeking Clues to Match Group (MTCH) Q1 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Match Group (MTCH) to post quarterly earnings of $0.40 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 4.8%. Revenues are expected to be $855.9 million, up 8.7% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted upward by 0.8% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Match Group metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Total Direct Revenue' will reach $842.95 million. The estimate suggests a change of +8.9% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Indirect Revenue' reaching $13.87 million. The estimate suggests a change of +9.3% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Direct Revenue- Tinder' stands at $482.76 million. The estimate indicates a change of +9.4% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Geographic Revenue- Direct Revenue- Europe' will likely reach $241.84 million. The estimate points to a change of +13.8% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Geographic Revenue- Direct Revenue- Americas' to come in at $438.20 million. The estimate points to a change of +8% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Geographic Revenue- Direct Revenue- APAC and Other' will reach $164.16 million. The estimate suggests a change of +5.2% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Payers - Total' will reach 14,977.61 thousand. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 15,874 thousand.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Payers - Europe Payers' at 4,421.96 thousand. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 4,397 thousand.

Analysts forecast 'Payers - APAC and Other' to reach 3,596.80 thousand. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 3,488 thousand in the same quarter of the previous year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue Per Payer (RPP) - Total' should come in at $18.76. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $16.26.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Payers - Americas' of 7,010.97 thousand. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 7,989 thousand in the same quarter of the previous year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue Per Payer (RPP) - Americas' should arrive at $20.95. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $16.94.



Shares of Match Group have experienced a change of -12.8% in the past month compared to the -4.2% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), MTCH is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

Match Group Inc. (MTCH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Zacks Investment Research

