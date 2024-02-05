Seeking Clues to Masco (MAS) Q4 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Masco (MAS) to post quarterly earnings of $0.66 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 1.5%. Revenues are expected to be $1.77 billion, down 7.7% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone an upward revision of 0.6% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Masco metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Sales- Plumbing Products' stands at $1.11 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -6.9%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Sales- Decorative Architectural Products' will likely reach $664.67 million. The estimate points to a change of -8.6% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Operating profit, as adjusted- Decorative Architectural Products' at $90.10 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $101 million.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Operating profit, as adjusted- Plumbing Products' should arrive at $160.93 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $148 million.



View all Key Company Metrics for Masco here>>>



Over the past month, shares of Masco have returned +5.6% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.6% change. Currently, MAS carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), suggesting that it may underperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Masco Corporation (MAS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.