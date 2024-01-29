Seeking Clues to MarketAxess (MKTX) Q4 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, MarketAxess (MKTX) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $1.72 per share, reflecting an increase of 8.9% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $195.85 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 10.1%.

The current level reflects an upward revision of 1.8% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some MarketAxess metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Commissions' of $170.78 million. The estimate suggests a change of +7.8% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Information services' should come in at $11.91 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +14.5%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Post-trade services' reaching $9.71 million. The estimate points to a change of +10.1% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Total commission revenue- Total fixed distribution fees' will reach $37.64 million. The estimate suggests a change of +14.5% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Total commission revenue- Total variable transaction fees' should arrive at $134.05 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +6.8%.

Analysts forecast 'Average Variable Transaction Fee Per Million - Rates' to reach $4.39. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $4.16.

Analysts predict that the 'Average Daily Volume - Total rates trading' will reach $16.75 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $18.38 billion.

Analysts expect 'Average Daily Volume - High-grade' to come in at $6.14 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $5.49 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus estimate for 'Total Trading Volume' stands at $1,841.61 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $1,859.41 billion in the same quarter last year.



Shares of MarketAxess have demonstrated returns of -5.6% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.5% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), MKTX is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

