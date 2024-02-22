Seeking Clues to Macy's (M) Q4 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Macy's (M) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $2.02 per share, reflecting an increase of 7.5% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $8.1 billion, representing a year-over-year decrease of 2%.

Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 2.4% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Macy's metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Sales' of $8.09 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -2.1%.

Analysts forecast 'Net Sales- Other Revenue- Credit card revenues, net' to reach $165.49 million. The estimate suggests a change of -36.8% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Store Count - End of Period - Bluemercury' will reach 158. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 160.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Macy's Stores - Boxes (EOP)' reaching 564. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 566 in the same quarter last year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Consolidated Number of stores' will likely reach 784. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 783 in the same quarter of the previous year.



View all Key Company Metrics for Macy's here>>>



Macy's shares have witnessed a change of +4.7% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.1% move. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), M is expected underperform the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

