Seeking Clues to loanDepot (LDI) Q4 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that loanDepot (LDI) will report quarterly loss of $0.07 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 84.8%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $239.4 million, exhibiting an increase of 41.1% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific loanDepot metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Net interest income' reaching $3.47 million. The estimate indicates a change of -4.8% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Gain on origination and sale of loans, net' of $133.93 million. The estimate suggests a change of +62.3% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Other income' at $18.90 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -5.3%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Servicing fee income' will reach $117.57 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +9.7%.



View all Key Company Metrics for loanDepot here>>>



Shares of loanDepot have experienced a change of +2% in the past month compared to the +3.2% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), LDI is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

loanDepot, Inc. (LDI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.