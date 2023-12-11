Seeking Clues to Lennar (LEN) Q4 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Lennar (LEN) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $4.64 per share, reflecting a decline of 7.6% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $10.34 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 1.6%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone an upward revision of 2.4% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Lennar metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Financial Services' will reach $272.87 million. The estimate suggests a change of +18.3% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Homebuilding- Sales of homes' stands at $9.88 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +2.3% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Multifamily' will likely reach $163.94 million. The estimate suggests a change of -8.5% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Homebuilding- Sales of land' should arrive at $23.52 million. The estimate indicates a change of -70.3% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Active Communities - Total' of 1,294. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 1,208 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Deliveries - Average sales price - Total' reaching $447.29. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $483.

Analysts expect 'New orders - Homes' to come in at 16,883. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 13,200.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Deliveries - Homes' will reach 22,066. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 20,064.

Analysts forecast 'Backlog - Homes' to reach 16,138. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 18,869.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Backlog - Average sales price - Total' at $453.91. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $463 in the same quarter last year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Backlog - Dollar Value - Total' should come in at $7.35 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $8.74 billion.

Analysts predict that the 'New orders - Dollar Value - Total' will reach $7.21 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $5.53 billion.



