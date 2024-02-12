Seeking Clues to Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (KNSL) Q4 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (KNSL) will report quarterly earnings of $3.44 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 32.3%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $338.45 million, exhibiting an increase of 39.3% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Net investment income' reaching $28.74 million. The estimate suggests a change of +62% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Net Earned Premiums' will likely reach $298.95 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +38.3%.

Analysts forecast 'Expense Ratio' to reach 20.8%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 19.9%.

Analysts predict that the 'Combined Ratio' will reach 76.5%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 72.4% in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Loss Ratio' will reach 55.7%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 52.5%.



View all Key Company Metrics for Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. here>>>



Shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. have experienced a change of +9.5% in the past month compared to the +5.8% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), KNSL is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

