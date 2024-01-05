Seeking Clues to KB Home (KBH) Q4 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect KB Home (KBH) to post quarterly earnings of $1.67 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 32.4%. Revenues are expected to be $1.61 billion, down 17.1% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some KB Home metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Total Revenues- Homebuilding- Housing' will likely reach $1.60 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -17.2% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Total Revenues- Financial services' will reach $7.09 million. The estimate suggests a change of -6% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Total Revenues- Homebuilding' to reach $1.60 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -17.2%.

Analysts expect 'Net orders - Units' to come in at 2,446. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 692 in the same quarter last year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Backlog - Units' will reach 6,163. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 7,662 in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus estimate for 'Average selling price' stands at $486.18 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $510.40 million.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Unit deliveries - Total Homes' of 3,299. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 3,786 in the same quarter last year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Ending community count' reaching 230. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 246 in the same quarter last year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Backlog - Value' should arrive at $3.01 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $3.69 billion in the same quarter last year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Average community count -Total' will reach 230. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 237 in the same quarter of the previous year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Financial services pretax income' at $8.41 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $6.71 million.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Operating Income- Homebuilding' should come in at $171.18 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $278.24 million.



Shares of KB Home have demonstrated returns of +7.8% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.8% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), KBH is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

KB Home (KBH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

