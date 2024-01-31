Seeking Clues to J&J Snack Foods (JJSF) Q1 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that J&J Snack Foods (JJSF) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.87 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 107.1% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $363.54 million, increasing 3.5% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific J&J Snack Foods metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Total Food Service' of $243.19 million. The estimate points to a change of +2.1% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Total Frozen Beverages' to reach $76.09 million. The estimate points to a change of +8.7% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Total Retail Supermarket' will likely reach $45.55 million. The estimate suggests a change of +5.7% year over year.



J&J Snack Foods shares have witnessed a change of -5% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.3% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), JJSF is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term.

