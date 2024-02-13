Seeking Clues to JELD-WEN (JELD) Q4 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from JELD-WEN (JELD) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.25 per share, indicating a decline of 46.8% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $1.03 billion, representing a decrease of 22.5% year over year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted upward by 5.8% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific JELD-WEN metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Europe' to reach $277.46 million. The estimate points to a change of -12.3% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- North America' reaching $754.95 million. The estimate indicates a change of -12.5% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Adjusted EBITDA- Europe' stands at $16.75 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $21.50 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Adjusted EBITDA- North America' at $80.32 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $87 million in the same quarter of the previous year.



Over the past month, shares of JELD-WEN have returned +9.3% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.1% change. Currently, JELD carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

