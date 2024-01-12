Seeking Clues to JB Hunt (JBHT) Q4 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that JB Hunt (JBHT) will announce quarterly earnings of $1.75 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 8.9% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $3.24 billion, declining 11.3% from the same quarter last year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 4.5% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some JB Hunt metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Truckload' will reach $208.90 million. The estimate suggests a change of -24.2% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Dedicated' stands at $897.94 million. The estimate suggests a change of +2% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Final Mile Services' reaching $250.99 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -1.5%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Integrated Capacity Solutions' will reach $367.03 million. The estimate suggests a change of -26% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue per load - Integrated Capacity Solutions' of $1,784.91. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $1,852 in the same quarter of the previous year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue per load - Intermodal' at $2,985.38. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $3,474.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Loads - Integrated Capacity Solution' should arrive at 201,629. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 267,989.

Analysts expect 'Average trucks - Dedicated' to come in at 13,384. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 13,037.

Analysts forecast 'Loads - Intermodal' to reach 523,733. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 503,340.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Average trucks - Final Mile Services' should come in at 1,609. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 1,864 in the same quarter of the previous year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Total tractors - Truckload' will likely reach 2,067. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 2,718 in the same quarter last year.

Analysts predict that the 'Average effective trailing equipment usage - Intermodal' will reach 98,659. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 105,314.



View all Key Company Metrics for JB Hunt here>>>



JB Hunt shares have witnessed a change of -5.3% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.5% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), JBHT is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (JBHT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.