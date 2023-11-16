Seeking Clues to Jacobs Solutions (J) Q4 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Jacobs Solutions (J) to post quarterly earnings of $2.02 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 12.2%. Revenues are expected to be $4.14 billion, up 6.6% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 1.2% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Jacobs Solutions metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Critical Mission Solutions' should arrive at $1.22 billion. The estimate points to a change of -12.1% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- PA Consulting' at $297.06 million. The estimate points to a change of +16.8% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- People & Places Solutions' will reach $2.36 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +5.4% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Segment Operating Profit- Critical Mission Solutions' reaching $105.35 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $95.34 million.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Segment Operating Profit- PA Consulting' will reach $62.79 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $49.38 million.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Segment Operating Profit- People & Places Solutions' will likely reach $251.78 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $230.68 million in the same quarter last year.



View all Key Company Metrics for Jacobs Solutions here>>>



Over the past month, Jacobs Solutions shares have recorded returns of +1.4% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.2% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), J will likely underperform the overall market in the upcoming period.

Jacobs Solutions Inc. (J) : Free Stock Analysis Report

