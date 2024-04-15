Seeking Clues to Iridium (IRDM) Q1 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Iridium Communications (IRDM) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.16 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 100% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $196.81 million, declining 4.1% from the same quarter last year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Iridium metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Subscriber equipment' will reach $23.90 million. The estimate points to a change of -42.7% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Service' at $147.12 million. The estimate indicates a change of +5.6% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Engineering and support service' should come in at $27.01 million. The estimate indicates a change of +11.4% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Service Revenue- Commercial' reaching $120.13 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +6.5%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Service Revenue- Government' will likely reach $26.47 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -0.1%.

Analysts expect 'ARPU - Commercial - IoT data' to come in at $7.02. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $7.22 in the same quarter last year.

The consensus estimate for 'Total Net billable Subscriber Additions' stands at 56.44 thousand. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 52 thousand.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Total Billable Subscribers' should arrive at 2,334.90 thousand. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 2,051 thousand.

It is projected by analysts that the 'ARPU - Commercial - Voice and data' will reach $45.23. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $44.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Billable Subscriber Additions - Total commercial voice and data, IoT data and Broadband service' of 58.21 thousand. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 52 thousand in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Billable Subscribers - Total government voice and data and IoT data service' will reach 143.23 thousand. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 139 thousand in the same quarter last year.

Analysts forecast 'Billable Subscribers - Total commercial voice and data, IoT data and Broadband service' to reach 2,191.68 thousand. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 1,912 thousand in the same quarter last year.



View all Key Company Metrics for Iridium here>>>



Over the past month, Iridium shares have recorded returns of -8.6% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.9% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), IRDM will likely outperform the overall market in the upcoming period.

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.