Seeking Clues to Independent Bank Group (IBTX) Q1 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Independent Bank Group (IBTX) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.57 per share, reflecting a decline of 46.7% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $119.78 million, representing a year-over-year decrease of 14.9%.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 3% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Independent Bank Group metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net interest margin' will reach 2.5%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 3.2%.

Analysts forecast 'Efficiency Ratio' to reach 70.1%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 132.4% in the same quarter last year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Average Balance - Total interest earning assets' will reach $17.32 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $16.37 billion.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Nonperforming loans' will likely reach $55.66 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $37.30 million in the same quarter last year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Nonperforming assets' at $66.95 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $60.10 million.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Interest Income' should come in at $107.02 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $127.92 million in the same quarter last year.

The consensus estimate for 'Total Noninterest Income' stands at $12.72 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $12.75 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts expect 'Net Interest Income (FTE)' to come in at $107.79 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $128.96 million in the same quarter of the previous year.



Shares of Independent Bank Group have demonstrated returns of -7.7% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.1% change. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), IBTX is expected to lag the overall market performance in the near future.

Independent Bank Group, Inc (IBTX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

