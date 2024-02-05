Seeking Clues to Illumina (ILMN) Q4 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Illumina (ILMN) will announce quarterly loss of $0.05 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 135.7% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $1.12 billion, increasing 3% from the same quarter last year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 15.3% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Illumina metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- GRAIL' should arrive at $26.26 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +14.2%.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Product revenue' to reach $889.86 million. The estimate suggests a change of -2.5% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Service and other revenue' at $187.72 million. The estimate indicates a change of +10.4% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Product revenue- Consumable' stands at $742.45 million. The estimate points to a change of -3.2% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- Microarrays- Instruments' to come in at $4.63 million. The estimate suggests a change of -7.4% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Product revenue- Instruments' reaching $147.41 million. The estimate suggests a change of -2.4% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Sequencing- Consumables' will reach $665.74 million. The estimate suggests a change of -3.1% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Sequencing- Instruments' should come in at $142.78 million. The estimate points to a change of -2.2% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Microarrays- Consumables' will reach $76.71 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -4.1%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Sequencing- Total' of $955.79 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -0.9%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Sequencing- Service & Other' will reach $181.18 million. The estimate points to a change of +38.3% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Microarrays- Total' will likely reach $103.76 million. The estimate indicates a change of +2.7% from the prior-year quarter.



Over the past month, Illumina shares have recorded returns of +10.5% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.6% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), ILMN will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period.

Illumina, Inc. (ILMN)

