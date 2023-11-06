Seeking Clues to Illumina (ILMN) Q3 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Illumina (ILMN) will report quarterly earnings of $0.13 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 61.8%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $1.13 billion, exhibiting an increase of 1.5% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 4.7% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Illumina metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Service and other revenue' stands at $175.45 million. The estimate indicates a change of +15.4% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Microarrays- Consumables' at $76.43 million. The estimate indicates a change of +0.6% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Microarrays- Instruments' will likely reach $4.83 million. The estimate indicates a change of -3.4% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Sequencing- Instruments' reaching $175.78 million. The estimate points to a change of +8.5% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- Sequencing- Consumables' to come in at $690.38 million. The estimate suggests a change of -4.8% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Product revenue' will reach $945.31 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -1.8%.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Sequencing- Total' to reach $1.05 billion. The estimate points to a change of +4.2% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Sequencing- Service & Other' should arrive at $158.11 million. The estimate points to a change of +28.5% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Microarrays- Total' should come in at $107.66 million. The estimate points to a change of +7.7% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Microarrays- Service & Other' will reach $23.53 million. The estimate suggests a change of +23.8% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Geographic Revenue- United States' will reach $616.89 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +4.2%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Geographic Revenue- Greater China' of $118.03 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -11.3%.



Illumina shares have witnessed a change of -16.5% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.1% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), ILMN is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term.

Illumina, Inc. (ILMN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

