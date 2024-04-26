Seeking Clues to Idexx (IDXX) Q1 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Idexx Laboratories (IDXX) will announce quarterly earnings of $2.68 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 5.1% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $966.4 million, increasing 7.4% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Idexx metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Companion Animal Group (CAG)' will reach $890.21 million. The estimate indicates a change of +7.6% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Other' at $4.83 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +0.1%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Livestock and poultry diagnostics (LPD)' of $29.68 million. The estimate indicates a change of +1.6% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Water' will likely reach $41.96 million. The estimate points to a change of +7.9% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue- IDEXX VetLab consumables' to reach $318.85 million. The estimate indicates a change of +9.5% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- CAG Diagnostics capital- instruments' should arrive at $33.72 million. The estimate suggests a change of +1.7% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- CAG-Reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services' reaching $342.84 million. The estimate indicates a change of +6.1% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- CAG-Rapid assay products' should come in at $87.84 million. The estimate indicates a change of +7.1% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- CAG Diagnostics services and accessories' stands at $33.17 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +8.5%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Veterinary software, services and diagnostic imaging systems' will reach $74.25 million. The estimate points to a change of +10.4% from the year-ago quarter.



View all Key Company Metrics for Idexx here>>>



Over the past month, Idexx shares have recorded returns of -9.4% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3.2% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), IDXX will likely outperform the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Buy 5 Stocks BEFORE Election Day

Biden or Trump? Zacks is releasing a FREE Special Report, Profit from the 2024 Presidential Election (no matter who wins).

Since 1950, presidential election years have been strong for the market. This report names 5 timely stocks to ride the wave of electoral excitement.

They include a medical manufacturer that gained +11,000% in the last 15 years… a rental company absolutely crushing its sector… an energy powerhouse planning to grow its already large dividend by 25%... an aerospace and defense standout that just landed a potentially $80 billion contract… and a giant chipmaker building huge plants in the U.S.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (IDXX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.