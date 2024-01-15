Seeking Clues to Huntington Bancshares (HBAN) Q4 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Huntington Bancshares (HBAN) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.26 per share, indicating a decline of 39.5% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $1.75 billion, representing a decrease of 11% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Huntington Bancshares metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Average Balance - Total earning assets' should come in at $171.21 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $165.55 billion.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Interest Margin (FTE)' will reach 3.1%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 3.5%.

The consensus estimate for 'Efficiency Ratio' stands at 61.3%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 54%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Total Non-Performing Loans' will likely reach $611.26 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $569 million.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Card and payment processing income' should arrive at $103.93 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $96 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts forecast 'Mortgage Banking Income' to reach $25.87 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $25 million.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Trust and investment management services' reaching $63.81 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $61 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts expect 'Net Interest Income (FTE)' to come in at $1.32 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $1.47 billion.

Analysts predict that the 'Service charges on deposit accounts' will reach $94.43 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $89 million.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Total Non-Interest Income' of $455.83 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $499 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Capital markets fees' will reach $53.00 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $83 million.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Insurance income' at $31.89 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $31 million in the same quarter last year.



Shares of Huntington Bancshares have experienced a change of -2.6% in the past month compared to the +3.1% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), HBAN is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.











