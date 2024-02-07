Seeking Clues to Hudson Pacific (HPP) Q4 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Hudson Pacific Properties (HPP) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.15 per share, indicating a decline of 69.4% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $225.59 million, representing a decrease of 16.4% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 7.1% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Hudson Pacific metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Office - Rental' reaching $194.46 million. The estimate points to a change of -6.3% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Office - Service revenues and other' stands at $4.05 million. The estimate points to a change of +2.1% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Studio - Total' at $27.89 million. The estimate indicates a change of -52.2% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Studio - Service revenues and other' should come in at $14.87 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -63.6%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Office - Total' should arrive at $198.51 million. The estimate indicates a change of -6.2% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Studio - Rental' will reach $13.02 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -25.8%.

Analysts predict that the 'Depreciation and amortization' will reach $93.46 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $96.52 million.



Over the past month, shares of Hudson Pacific have returned -17.8% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.6% change. Currently, HPP carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

